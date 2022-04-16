PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In related news, Director Clint Hurt sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $38,447.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,171 shares of company stock worth $259,894 in the last ninety days. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.
About PrimeEnergy Resources (Get Rating)
PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PrimeEnergy Resources (PNRG)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.