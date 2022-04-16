PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Clint Hurt sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $38,447.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,171 shares of company stock worth $259,894 in the last ninety days. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNRG remained flat at $$74.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average of $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 1 year low of $39.89 and a 1 year high of $89.51.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

