Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 81.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,340,000.

Get Principal Millennials Index ETF alerts:

NASDAQ GENY traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $47.17. 6,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,669. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.73.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.