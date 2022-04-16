Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 81.0% from the March 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,803,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSWW remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,549. Principal Solar has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.
Principal Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal Solar (PSWW)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.