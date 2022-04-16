Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Down 32.5% in March

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the March 15th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

USMC stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $44.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,332,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,017,000 after purchasing an additional 494,026 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 4,045.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,993,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,100,000 after purchasing an additional 35,125,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter.

