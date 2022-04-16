Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Down 32.5% in March

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the March 15th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
USMC stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $44.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.
