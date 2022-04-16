Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Short Interest Update

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

OTCMKTS PGUCY traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 857. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. Prosegur Cash has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.72.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

