ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Short Interest Up 110.4% in March

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 110.4% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ:EQRR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.57. The stock had a trading volume of 95,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,722. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.17. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 52 week low of $44.88 and a 52 week high of $56.87.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.
