Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.32. Prosperity Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.99 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,968,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,113,000 after buying an additional 61,625 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,184,000 after buying an additional 47,860 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,460,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,886,000 after buying an additional 270,020 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,641,000 after buying an additional 708,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,622,000 after buying an additional 118,165 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.74. 412,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,073. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $80.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

