Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,702.73 ($22.19).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,665 ($21.70) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($22.95) target price on Prudential in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,650 ($21.50) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,550 ($20.20) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,935 ($25.22) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of LON PRU traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,069 ($13.93). 3,136,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,084,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 976 ($12.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.83). The company has a market cap of £29.39 billion and a PE ratio of -17.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,114.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,272.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Prudential’s payout ratio is presently -0.27%.

In other Prudential news, insider James Turner sold 13,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,127 ($14.69), for a total transaction of £155,773.94 ($202,989.24). Also, insider Amy Yip acquired 7,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.87) per share, with a total value of £72,035.08 ($93,869.01).

Prudential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.