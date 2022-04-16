PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) will announce $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.14. PTC posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $457.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.88 million. PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PTC by 365.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,329,000 after buying an additional 2,530,102 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC lifted its position in PTC by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,183,000 after buying an additional 1,175,464 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in PTC in the third quarter worth $127,313,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth $101,089,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of PTC by 60.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,105,000 after purchasing an additional 830,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.71. 544,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,535. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PTC has a 52 week low of $98.60 and a 52 week high of $153.73.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

