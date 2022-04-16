PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PTC. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

Get PTC alerts:

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $98.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.22 and a 200-day moving average of $115.45. PTC has a 52 week low of $98.60 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $457.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.88 million. PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PTC will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth $26,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in PTC by 72.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,128,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,527,000 after buying an additional 474,578 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $601,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,089,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,719,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,426,000 after acquiring an additional 238,059 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile (Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.