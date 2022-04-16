Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) to report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. Puma Biotechnology posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 132.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 357.74% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Puma Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBYI. StockNews.com began coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $1,225,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $1,216,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 23,044 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,283,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 1,475,239 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PBYI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. 184,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,443. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.