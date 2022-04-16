PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Short Interest Update

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PUBC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. 156,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,295. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36. PureBase has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.73.
PureBase Company Profile (Get Rating)
