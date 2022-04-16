Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Short Interest Up 130.5% in March

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,000 shares, an increase of 130.5% from the March 15th total of 129,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEW. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Puxin by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 185,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Puxin by 374.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 216,639 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Puxin by 42.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 352,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Puxin alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Puxin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Puxin stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Puxin has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.

Puxin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.