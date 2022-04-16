Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Short Interest Update

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the March 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Puyi stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.60. 2,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35. Puyi has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUYI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puyi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Puyi in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puyi in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; and corporate financing services.

