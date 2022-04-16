Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) Short Interest Down 47.3% in March

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the March 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QLI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Qilian International Holding Group alerts:

Shares of QLI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.93. 16,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,403. Qilian International Holding Group has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69.

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qilian International Holding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qilian International Holding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.