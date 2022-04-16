Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.58.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $135.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $125.77 and a 12 month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

