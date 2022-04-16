Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the March 15th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

QUISF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,987. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.64.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QUISF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.90 to C$2.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.