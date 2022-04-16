QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

QuoteMedia stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. 147,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,142. QuoteMedia has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

Get QuoteMedia alerts:

About QuoteMedia (Get Rating)

Quotemedia, Inc provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QuoteMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuoteMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.