QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
QuoteMedia stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. 147,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,142. QuoteMedia has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.
