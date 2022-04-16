Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Short Interest Update

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qurate Retail stock. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRTEB remained flat at $$5.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

