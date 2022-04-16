R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,439,516 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $470,024,000 after acquiring an additional 465,555 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,797,569 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $96,800,000 after purchasing an additional 174,530 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,480,336 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,706,000 after purchasing an additional 239,147 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,138,521 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $69,079,000 after purchasing an additional 596,012 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,319,322 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $51,048,000 after purchasing an additional 857,490 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCM opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.39. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.77.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

