RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RADCOM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,942. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.49 million, a PE ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in RADCOM by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,004,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,108,000 after buying an additional 91,042 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in RADCOM by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 105,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in RADCOM by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RADCOM by 2,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in RADCOM during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

