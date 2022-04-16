Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Update

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

RFL opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.01. Rafael has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $66.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39.

Get Rafael alerts:

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 3,579.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rafael in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rafael in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Rafael by 1,829.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rafael in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rafael during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Rafael Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.