Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.39 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 2.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.93%.

About Rattler Midstream (Get Rating)

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.