Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RETA traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 329,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,566. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $53.32.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,588.22% and a negative return on equity of 105.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.90) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,978,000 after buying an additional 629,088 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.