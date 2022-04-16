Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.14.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ RETA traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 329,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,566. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $53.32.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,978,000 after buying an additional 629,088 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Reata Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
