Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Short Interest Down 63.9% in March

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the March 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RCHG stock remained flat at $$9.99 during midday trading on Friday. 486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,114. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. Recharge Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCHG. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 826,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 455,431 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,276,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after buying an additional 301,799 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 681.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,533,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 886,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 117,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

