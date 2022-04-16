Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Short Interest Update

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the March 15th total of 827,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

RCAT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. 217,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,809. The company has a market cap of $107.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.48 and a current ratio of 11.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. Red Cat has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $7.46.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 143.12% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCAT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Cat during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Cat by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 43,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Cat by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 64,539 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

