Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.34). Reinsurance Group of America posted earnings of ($1.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full-year earnings of $8.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $10.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $15.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reinsurance Group of America.
Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:RGA traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $112.66. 238,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,708. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $134.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.89 and a 200-day moving average of $110.84.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.34%.
About Reinsurance Group of America (Get Rating)
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.