ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Short Interest Down 35.4% in March

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the March 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
SOL stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.39. The firm has a market cap of $380.14 million, a PE ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 2.28.
ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SOL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.
ReneSola Company Profile (Get Rating)
ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ReneSola (SOL)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.