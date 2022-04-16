ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Short Interest Down 35.4% in March

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the March 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

SOL stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.39. The firm has a market cap of $380.14 million, a PE ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 2.28.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ReneSola by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,097,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,644 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,054,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in ReneSola by 434.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 615,065 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in ReneSola by 101.7% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 662,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 334,156 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ReneSola by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 246,031 shares during the period. 35.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SOL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

