Renovare Environmental, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENO) Short Interest Update

Renovare Environmental, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 546,400 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the March 15th total of 346,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RENO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.44. 162,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,822. Renovare Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49.

Get Renovare Environmental alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renovare Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Renovare Environmental, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental management solutions worldwide. The company's suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Renovare Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovare Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.