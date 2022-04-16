Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCII shares. Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at $91,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.63. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $67.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.00%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.