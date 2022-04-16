Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on RCII shares. Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:RCII opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.63. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $67.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.36.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.00%.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.