Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.
A number of brokerages recently commented on RCII. Raymond James lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.
In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of RCII stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $41.90. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.50). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 68.00%.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
