Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the March 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REPYY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Repsol from €13.00 ($14.13) to €14.50 ($15.76) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Repsol from €14.70 ($15.98) to €15.50 ($16.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($17.93) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Shares of REPYY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 84,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,246. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

