Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 16th (ABC, AMBA, ATKR, AVNS, AVNW, CCF, CMRX, CPRX, CSGS, DGX)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, April 16th:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chase (NYSE:CCF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LifeStance Health Group Inc. is provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults of mental health conditions. LifeStance Health Group Inc. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. “

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ON (NYSE:ONON) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH. “

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Orla Mining Ltd. is primarily engaged in developing the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Project, an advanced gold and silver open-pit and heap leach project, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. Orla Mining Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Blue Owl Capital is an alternative asset manager which provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through a variety of vehicles. Blue Owl Capital, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Shionogi & Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices. Its primary products Tivicay for HIV treatment; Mulpleta for the treatment of thrombocytopenia; Xofluza, an influenza drug; Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment and Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. is based in Osaka, Japan. “

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

