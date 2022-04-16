Reviewing AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AVROBIO and Dyadic International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO 0 3 4 0 2.57 Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00

AVROBIO currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 821.05%. Dyadic International has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.46%. Given AVROBIO’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AVROBIO is more favorable than Dyadic International.

Profitability

This table compares AVROBIO and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO N/A -58.33% -52.69% Dyadic International -543.68% -58.65% -52.34%

Risk and Volatility

AVROBIO has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AVROBIO and Dyadic International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO N/A N/A -$119.13 million ($2.79) -0.41 Dyadic International $2.40 million 30.26 -$13.07 million N/A N/A

Dyadic International has higher revenue and earnings than AVROBIO.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.2% of AVROBIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of AVROBIO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Dyadic International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AVROBIO beats Dyadic International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AVROBIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease. The company's product includes AVR-RD-01, a gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also developing AVR-RD-02, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of type 1 Gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03, for the treatment of Pompe disease; AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis; AVR-RD-05 for the treatment of Hunter syndrome; and AVR-RD-06 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of Gaucher disease type 3. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Dyadic International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. It offers DYAI-100, SARS-CoV-2-S-RBD antigen vaccine candidate towards a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial, is to validate to serve as proof of concept for the development of next generation multivariant COVID-19 vaccine candidates. The company has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd.; strategic research services agreement with Biotechnology Developments for Industry in Pharmaceuticals, S.L.U.; and collaboration with a Syngene International Limited. Dyadic International, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

