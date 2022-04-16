Reviewing VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) & MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX)

MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX – Get Rating) and VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MCX Technologies and VTEX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MCX Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A VTEX 0 3 5 0 2.63

VTEX has a consensus price target of $22.83, suggesting a potential upside of 279.15%. Given VTEX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VTEX is more favorable than MCX Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MCX Technologies and VTEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MCX Technologies $50,000.00 N/A -$40,000.00 N/A N/A VTEX $125.77 million 8.96 -$60.51 million N/A N/A

MCX Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VTEX.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.2% of VTEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of MCX Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MCX Technologies and VTEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MCX Technologies -56.27% -22.33% -18.51% VTEX -48.11% -30.91% -21.64%

Summary

VTEX beats MCX Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MCX Technologies (Get Rating)

MCX Technologies Corporation focuses on delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning in the United States. It offers professional and related consulting services, including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital marketing, customer experience management consulting, implementation, and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies. The company was formerly known as McorpCX, Inc. and changed its name to MCX Technologies Corporation in August 2020. MCX Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About VTEX (Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. It has operations in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, France, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Romania, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. VTEX was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

