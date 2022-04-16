Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 636.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Thilo Schroeder bought 400,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 1,272,079 shares of company stock valued at $31,810,981 in the last 90 days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 23.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

