Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives $25.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.38.
RYTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
RYTM stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.
