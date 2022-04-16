Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives $25.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

RYTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

RYTM stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 2,207.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

