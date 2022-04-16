Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI) Short Interest Update

Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the March 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Rice Acquisition Corp II by 16.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 487,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 67,161 shares in the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rice Acquisition Corp II alerts:

NYSE RONI opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. Rice Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.