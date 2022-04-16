Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Short Interest Update

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the March 15th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS RGEDF traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.50. 109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $31.00.
About Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (RGEDF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.