RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Short Interest Down 63.0% in March

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,000 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the March 15th total of 516,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in RISE Education Cayman by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

RISE Education Cayman stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,530. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. RISE Education Cayman has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $3.84.

RISE Education Cayman ( NASDAQ:REDU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile (Get Rating)

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.