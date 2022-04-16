Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives $60.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBA stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.61. 323,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,727. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average is $62.09.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $359.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

