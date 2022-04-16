Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives $60.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.17.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
RBA stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.61. 323,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,727. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average is $62.09.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $359.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
