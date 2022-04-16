Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.17.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBA. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
RBA traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.61. 323,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average is $62.09. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $76.18.
In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.
About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (Get Rating)
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
