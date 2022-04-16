Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBA. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

RBA traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.61. 323,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average is $62.09. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $359.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.