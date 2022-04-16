Rock Tech Lithium, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Short Interest Update

Rock Tech Lithium, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCKTF opened at 4.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is 4.02. Rock Tech Lithium has a one year low of 3.09 and a one year high of 7.53.

Get Rock Tech Lithium alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rock Tech Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Rock Tech Lithium, Inc is a lithium chemical technology company, which engages in the development of lithium and rare metals projects in Canada. It holds interest in Georgia Lake lithium project. The company was founded on June 14, 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.