Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,970,000 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the March 15th total of 8,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.14.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB traded up 0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 79,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,853. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Rocket Lab USA has a fifty-two week low of 7.51 and a fifty-two week high of 21.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 8.76 and a 200-day moving average of 11.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,855,027,000. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,218,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,251,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,373,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,828,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions.

