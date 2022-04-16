Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the March 15th total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, VP Ryan R. Mcgrath sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $34,863.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan J. Merryman sold 27,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $220,795.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $149,453 and sold 33,858 shares valued at $271,539. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 83,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

RMCF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,749. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

