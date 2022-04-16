Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Update

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 708 ($9.23) to GBX 702 ($9.15) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.30) to GBX 540 ($7.04) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.50.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

ROYMY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $17.05.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.