Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Short Interest Up 73.5% in March

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.0 days.

ROYUF stock remained flat at $$85.00 on Friday. Royal Unibrew A/S has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROYUF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Royal Unibrew A/S from 755.00 to 750.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Royal Unibrew A/S from 931.00 to 845.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Faxe Kondi, Original Long drink, LemonSoda, Novelle, Faxe, Lorina, Vitamalt, Kalnapilis, and other brands.

