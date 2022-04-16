RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $100.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

RPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth $17,083,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth $10,827,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in RPM International by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 97,327 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in RPM International by 422.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 27,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 35,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,533,000 after purchasing an additional 34,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.40. 473,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99. RPM International has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $101.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.15.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

