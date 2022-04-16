RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Short Interest Up 52.3% in March

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the March 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 491,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

A number of analysts have commented on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,585,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,533,000 after acquiring an additional 861,255 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,990,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,838,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 459,433 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 63.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 379,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.69. 386,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,230. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 69.33%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

