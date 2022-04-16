RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Short Interest Up 85.3% in March

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, an increase of 85.3% from the March 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of RYB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. 4,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,170. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. RYB Education has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $5.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RYB Education stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of RYB Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

